Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 5,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

