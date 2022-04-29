Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOSS. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,197,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 629,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 552,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.