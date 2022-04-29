Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,683.00

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $980,831.18 and approximately $19,683.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.64 or 0.07296356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.