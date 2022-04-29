Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $64.18 on Monday. Graco has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

