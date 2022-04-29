Graft (GRFT) Trading 372.6% Higher This Week

Graft (GRFT) traded up 327.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Graft has a market cap of $229,275.32 and $20.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 372.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

