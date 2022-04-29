Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,618. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

