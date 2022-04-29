Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.03.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.