Gravity Finance One Day Volume Reaches $553.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $968,542.64 and approximately $553.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

