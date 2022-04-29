Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

AJX stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

