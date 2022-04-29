Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

