Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $67.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Clarus Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

GBNH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

