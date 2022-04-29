Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter worth $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 767.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

