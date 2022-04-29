Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.70 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $918,763.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,585.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.49 or 0.07281278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00259685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.00761793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.00564967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00075313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00329969 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

