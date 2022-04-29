GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GTYH opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.28. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. As a group, analysts predict that GTY Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GTY Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GTY Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

