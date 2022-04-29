Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 6.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 1,841,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,467,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.95.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

