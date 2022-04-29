Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 6.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 1,841,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,467,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.95.
Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)
