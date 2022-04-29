Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

