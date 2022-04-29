H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIGA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 9,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,875. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

