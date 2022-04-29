HaloDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $92,931.89 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $92,931.89 and $2,072.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.03 or 0.07313492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00056856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

