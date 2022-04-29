Handy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,144.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Handy has a market cap of $1.22 million and $64,144.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.49 or 0.07288662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00058731 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

