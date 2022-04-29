HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 199,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,687. The stock has a market cap of $686.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

