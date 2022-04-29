Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

