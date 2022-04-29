Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 38,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

