HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $241.00 at Cowen

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $218.94 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

