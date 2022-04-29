HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $260.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.64.

HCA stock opened at $218.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

