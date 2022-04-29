Head to Head Review: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.99 -$1.41 million ($0.48) -5.48 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -8.37% -6.23% -5.10% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

Summary

Energy Vault beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

