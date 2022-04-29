Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

PEAK opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

