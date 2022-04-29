HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

