HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in April

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 118,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,251. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

