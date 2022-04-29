HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €38.25 ($41.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

