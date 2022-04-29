Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $306.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

