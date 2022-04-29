Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,058 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

