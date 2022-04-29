Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) PT Lowered to SEK 160 at Barclays

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 170 to SEK 160 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTC HMNTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 17,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965. Hemnet Group AB has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.82.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.