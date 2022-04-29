Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 12,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $678.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

