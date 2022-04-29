Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of HES stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hess by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 826,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 244,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hess by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

