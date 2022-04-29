HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $417.56

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.56 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 423 ($5.39). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.28), with a volume of 894,268 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.64. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.