HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday.

HPK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

