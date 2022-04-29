Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.74

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 963575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
