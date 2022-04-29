HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.89

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 2327614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$774.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

