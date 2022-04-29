HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.89

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 2327614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$774.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)
