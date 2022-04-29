HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.55. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 52,722 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 81.52% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. Analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.