Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given New CHF 58 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 55 to CHF 58 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Holcim stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

