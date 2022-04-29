Holger Bartel Sells 13,600 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TZOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 55,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

