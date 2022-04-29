Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Hologic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 17,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Hologic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

