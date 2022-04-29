Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-$36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of HON traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. 7,248,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

