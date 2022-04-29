Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 382.1% from the March 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of HOTH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 15,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

