Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.95. 2,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

