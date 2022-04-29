HSBC Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKR. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

