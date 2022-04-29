Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

