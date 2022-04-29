Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

HUBG stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 256,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hub Group by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hub Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

