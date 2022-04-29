Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

HUBG stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

