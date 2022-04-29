Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.
HUBG stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
