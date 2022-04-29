HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $367.35

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $367.35 and last traded at $368.66, with a volume of 22683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 52.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

